African Fashion Week has officially kicked off in Johannesburg, South Africa, and on day 1 Nigerian designer Deola Sagoe dazzled the audience with her Spring / Summer Collection titled “Vintage.”

Heavily influenced by swinging ’50s and ’60s, Sagoe combined retro polka dots with plunging necklines, and lace fabrics with peplum skirts.

