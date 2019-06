Maxwell has announced that the 2nd edition of his ‘BLACKsummers’night’ trilogy will hit stores during winter 2010.

However, the project’s 1st single is expected to be launched on the airwaves as early as fall.

Here’s what he had to say on Twitter:

Can’t wait, can’t wait, can’t wait.

