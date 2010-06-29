Rihanna Cancels ANOTHER U.S. Tour Date

FROM MTV: Rihanna has canceled her July 2 concert at the White River Amphitheatre in Auburn, Washington, which was scheduled to be the opening night of her tour, according to the Auburn Reporter.

A press release from Live Nation states that the date had to be canceled due to “production changes.”

The July 22 show in Phoenix and the July 24 show in Dallas have also been nixed.

That means Rihanna’s Last Girl on Earth Tour will now kick off on July 4 in Vancouver.

Nicki Minaj was originally scheduled to be one of the opening acts for the tour alongside pop party girl Ke$ha. But Minaj had to back out of the tour in order to work on her album. Travie McCoy is slated to take her spot. SOURCE

DO YOU REALLY BELIEVE THE “PRODUCTION CHANGES” EXCUSE?

