Tips For Planning An Outdoor Wedding

Karen Clark, a Durham native, is a graduate of the School of Journalism at the UNC- Chapel Hill. Her desire to pursue a career in broadcast led her to a 4-year stint in commercial radio. Karen’s experience included on-air work G-105 (WDCG) and K97.5 (WQOK) in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s radio experience led her to a Promotions Manager position with Columbia Records. While working with Columbia, Karen promoted and marketed albums for national recording artists such as Mariah Carey, Will Smith, Beyonce, Wyclef Jean and many others. This promotions position was Karen’s first foray into event planning, allowing her to coordinate parties, autograph signings, performances and regional itineraries for dozens of artists. After three years with Columbia Records, Karen landed a position with West Coast based Capitol Records. Capitol Records boasts an impressive roster of artists including The Beatles, Coldplay, Corrine Bailey Rae and Snoop Dogg. After seven years in the music industry, Karen, along with her mother, started Something Borrowed, Something Blue, a nationally-recognized wedding and event planning company based in Raleigh, North Carolina. Karen’s events have been seen on the Style Network shows Whose Wedding Is It Anyway? and Married Away. She has been a featured contributor for InStyle Weddings, The Knot and various local news programs and publications Karen is currently the Midday On-Air Personality at Foxy 107.1/104.3 (WFXC/WFXK.) She enjoys cooking, working out, playing with her young son and volunteering in the community.

So, you’re thinking about having a wedding at outside…maybe even at home. You think it will be easier, and most importantly, cheaper. Here’s a behind the scenes look of things to consider when hosting a wedding and reception at home. Let’s say you’re planning an outdoor event at home with 150 guests.

Rain — What is your rain plan? Considering renting a tent in case it rains. Some rental companies will let you put the tent on your rental order and then remove it the week of the event if the weather looks like it will cooperate. However, some won’t let you remove the tent from your order within two weeks of the event. Make sure you look into their policies. Also, if it appears that it may rain couple of days before your event, you may want to have the tent erected to protect the grass from being muddy on your wedding day.

Electricity — You may need to bring in extra electricity for an outdoor wedding at home….especially if you have a band and extensive outdoor lighting. Your lighting vendor or band may be able to guide you on this if you don’t have an electrician.

Lighting — If your event goes into the evening hours, you don’t want your guests stumbling around in the dark. Look into hiring a lighting vendor to light your dance area, food areas and areas where guests will be parking.

