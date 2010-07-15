CLOSE
Tips For Planning An Outdoor Wedding

So, you’re thinking about having a wedding at outside…maybe even at home. You think it will be easier, and most importantly, cheaper. Here’s a behind the scenes look of things to consider when hosting a wedding and reception at home. Let’s say you’re planning an outdoor event at home with 150 guests.

Rain — What is your rain plan? Considering renting a tent in case it rains. Some rental companies will let you put the tent on your rental order and then remove it the week of the event if the weather looks like it will cooperate. However, some won’t let you remove the tent from your order within two weeks of the event. Make sure you look into their policies. Also, if it appears that it may rain  couple of days before your event, you may want to have the tent erected to protect the grass from being muddy on your wedding day.

Electricity — You may need to bring in extra electricity for an outdoor wedding at home….especially if you have a band and extensive outdoor lighting. Your lighting vendor or band may be able to guide you on this if you don’t have an electrician.

Lighting — If your event goes into the evening hours, you don’t want your guests stumbling around in the dark. Look into hiring a lighting vendor to light your dance area, food areas and areas where guests will be parking.

