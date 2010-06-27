Beyonce And Father Not Speaking. Is Her Career In Jeopardy?

Beyonce and her manager/father are apparently on the outs!!! Apparently Bey is still upset that Mathew after he fathered a love child with a woman 20 years his junior — and suits at her record label are worried that the rift could damage her career.According to the New York Post:

The superstar singer was horrified when it was alleged last year that Matthew had an 18-month affair with 38-year-old Alexsandra Wright and DNA tests confirmed he’d fathered her son, Nixon, while still married to Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles.

Now, sources tell Page Six that relations between Beyoncé, who is very close to her mom, and her father have reached such a low point that executives at her label, Columbia, are worried.

Matthew guided Beyoncé’s career through her days with Destiny’s Child and is still her manager.

But one music industry insider said, “Beyoncé was horrified to find out her dad cheated on her mom. She always looked up to him, and she is very close to her mom, so this has hit her really hard. She is refusing to speak to him, which is making things difficult where it comes to managing her career. Some people at Columbia now think it would be better to move him aside.”