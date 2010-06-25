FIRST LOOK: The New Face Of Lancome Cosmetics!

Arlenis Sosa is the latest model to join the Lancôme family. The 21-year-old signed with the company back in 2008 but the photos of her campaign have just surfaced.

This year, Sosa became the face of their “Teint Idole” line of foundations.

Arlenis’ ad campaign for the brand was shot by famed photographer Mario Testino and can now be found nationwide in magazines and upscale department stores.

Arlenis is one of the youngest models ever to front an entire ad campaign and is the youngest model of color ever to be awarded such a contract.

What’s In Model Arlenis Sosa’s Make-Up Bag?

FIRST LOOK: Keri Hilson As The Face Of AVON Cosmetics

Jordan Tesfay, CoverGirl Cosmetics’ First Plus-Size Model