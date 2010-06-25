Ne-Yo Confirms He's Going To Be A Dad

I recently told you guys that Ne-Yo was going to be a dad, well it’s true!!! Ne-Yo has confirmed that his girlfriend,Monyetta Shaw, is indeed pregnant with their first child.

Here’s what Ne-Yo told Ebony:

EBONY sat down with the singer-songwriter at a super exclusive photoshoot planned to help promote his upcoming album Libra Scale. Ne-Yo, who is preparing to attend the ASCAP Awards Friday night in Beverly Hills, talked about how he had traveled home to Atlanta to get some news about the baby. Surprise! He had to come home so he could make the first ultrasound visit with his girlfriend. There’s no word on the sex of the baby because the tiny tot curled up in a ball, leading Ne-Yo to joke that his future progeny is “stubborn.” But, he added, “They didn’t get that one from me.” “I am 30 and I do have my first child on the way, and I’m very, very, very excited about that,” he tells EBONY. “It’s a New Year’s baby and I’m just in a really good place right now.”

There’s also the rumor that Ne-Yo and Monyetta are engaged, which he did not confirm.

Ne-Yo has experience in being a dad as he previously took care of his ex-girlfriend’s baby boy as if he were his own, despite him not being the biological father.

The singer’s next album is due out September 21st.

I wish them luck!

