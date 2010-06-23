GIRLFIGHT: Khloe Kardashian Vs. Vanessa Bryant

There’s a new girlfight going on and this one involves Khloe Kardashian and Vanessa Bryant. I’m hearing that a ‘real” NBA wife, Vanessa Bryant has been going IN on Khloe Kardashian Odom!!

In Touch Weekly reports Vanessa Bryant has been ostracizing the new Mrs. Odom–who recently gifted her hubby Lamar with a $400,000 Rolls Royce congratulatory present–because she’s a “fake” wife. And she won’t even let her in the inner sanctum of the basketball wives:

Khloé Kardashian is feeling unloved — not because of her husband, Lamar Odom, but because of one of his Lakers teammates’ wives. According to an insider, Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa, “hates” Khloé and her entire family, whom she sees as attention-grabbing fame-seekers. And instead of hiding her feelings, Vanessa refuses to have anything to do with the 26-year-old. “She won’t sit anywhere near Khloé at Lakers games,” the insider reveals, adding that because of Vanessa’s dislike of her, Khloé has been shut out of the tight-knit circle the other Lakers’ wives have formed. “At a dinner for the wives, Vanessa didn’t want to invite Khloé,” the insider shares. “She said Khloé is a ‘fake wife,’ and she didn’t want fake wives there.” The feeling is mutual. The insider says Khloé and Vanessa have “gotten into fights” in the past. And at the Lakers’ NBA Finals game on June 17, Khloé brought Lamar’s two children, as well as her mom, Kris, and siblings Kim, Rob, Kendall and Kylie — and they all stayed far away from Vanessa.

C’mon ladies, can’t we all just get along!!!

