Lie Down For This Total Body Relaxation Guide

Even relaxation can bring out the best in you — but make sure you do it properly. The Corpse Pose or Savasana may look like a simple relaxing pose that is done in between or after a Yoga pose (Asana), but this exercise requires a lot of concentration and will develop through continued practice. This exercise, if done correctly, will stimulate blood circulation and will lessen or relieve fatigue, nervousness, asthma, constipation, diabetes, indigestion, and insomnia. It will also improve one’s mental concentration.

Rotate your legs in and out, and then let them fall gently out to the sides. Let your arms fall alongside your body, slightly separated from the body, palms facing upwards. Rotate the spine by turning your head from side to side to center it. Then start stretching yourself out, as though someone is pulling your head away from your feet, your shoulders down and away from your neck, your legs down and away from your pelvis. Breathe deeply and slowly from your abdomen. Hold the pose for several minutes. Make your mind still and concentrate on your breath or the body.

Here’s a taste of this week’s Yoga Flava TV Snack, “Guided Relaxation”, and check in weekly for new episodes on Elev8:

Join Robin Downes on BlackPlanet.com

In the New York tri-state are? Then join us for:

Robin Downes’ Yoga Flava Summer Series Sessions

Monday Nights – 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Get Your Sensual Summer Body!

Location: The New Seminary Center For Interfaith Studies, 2672 Bway @ 102nd St. 2nd floor, NYC 10025

For Reservations and Information:

E-Mail: robin@yogaflava.com

www.YogaFlava.com

Yoga Flava Video: Enjoy This Guided Meditation To Bliss

Put Your Back In It: Yoga & Sexual Union

Inhale “Ahh” To Calm Nerves

VIDEO: Try Releasing Stiffness With A Strap