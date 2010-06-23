Tiki Barber Too “Broke” To Pay His Ex-Wife!

Tiki Barber really needs to get it together… The former Giants running back star and NBC anchor is claiming he’s broke and unable to pay the divorce settlement demanded by the mother of his four children after he was axed from the “Today” show.

According to the NY Post, Tiki who ditched his wife of 11 years, Ginny, for 23-year-old blond former NBC intern Traci Lynn Johnson — claims his career is in tatters and that he’s taken a huge financial hit since his estimated $300,000 network contract ended.

Network insiders said “Today” show bosses secretly ended their deal with Barber due to a hidden “morality clause” which specified that stars must not be involved in public scandals.

