First Lady Michelle Obama took in the Maxwell and Jill Scott concert at the Verizon Center in Washington, DC. Mrs Obama took over a suite and brought about a dozen girlfriends, as well as her mother, Marian Robinson. While Michelle was listening to Maxwell sway the ladies, President Obama took their girls to the ballgame.

