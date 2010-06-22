Khloe Kardashian Buys Lakers Hubby Lamar $400,000 Victory Gift!

How did Khloe Kardashian help Lamar Odom celebrate his recent Lakers championship win?

With a new Rolls Royce, of course.

“It’s a brand new 2010 Rolls Royce …drop-top coupe, white on white,” mom Kris Jenner tells E! News. “It was a Lakers championship present. Fabulous!”

Price tag? $400,000.

Odom, 30, was spotted cruising in his new wheels with his wife, 24, kids and some of the Kardashian clan on Father’s Day, according to E! News.

“What a year this has been for Lamar!!!!!” she recently gushed on her website. “Cheering on my hubby from the stands and watching the Lakers win the NBA championship last night was one of the proudest moments of my life!!!”

Khloe Finally Spends Time With Lamar’s Kids

Khloe Plays Dumb About Kim & Reggie’s Split