Angela Simmons & Rob Kardashian Are Over, Trade Jabs On Twitter!

Angela Simmons and Rob Kardashian’s days of trips to the nail salon together are officially over. A source has revealed that the couple, who have been dating for about three months have decided to part ways. The split was amicable, and Angela has already moved back to New York.

Though she hasn’t given an official statement yet, Angela’s latest Tweets do give off the vibe that she’s going through something:

It’s funny that she made sure to tell everyone that she is NOT in Mexico.

Because you know who is? Rob.

He Tweeted these photos, including one of another girl:

Angela Simmons & Rob Kardashian Go Public

GIRLFIGHT: Amber Rose’s “Best Friend” Dez Puts Her On Blast On Twitter!