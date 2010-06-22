CLOSE
HomeGossip & Rumors

Alicia & Swizz Gets Their Baby Blessed In South Africa

Leave a comment

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz,who visited South Africa recently for the World Cup, had their unborn child blessed in a traditional Zulu ceremony while visiting the city of Durban:

Wearing tribal beads, Alicia and her baby were given Zulu names while standing under a fig tree known as the ‘healing tree’ by locals who believe it brings good fortune and health. ‘Two female priests who practice a mix of Christianity and tribal custom chose new names for her and the unborn child.

Source

Swizz Thinks We Believe He & Alicia “Will Make A Great Family”

VIDEO: Alicia Keys Performs At World Cup Opening Ceremony

Is Alicia Keys Dissing Rihanna?

Enhanced by Zemantahttp://static.zemanta.com/readside/loader.js
alicia keys , pregnancy , Swizz Beatz

comments – add yours
More From HelloBeautiful
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close