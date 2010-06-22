Alicia & Swizz Gets Their Baby Blessed In South Africa

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz,who visited South Africa recently for the World Cup, had their unborn child blessed in a traditional Zulu ceremony while visiting the city of Durban:

Wearing tribal beads, Alicia and her baby were given Zulu names while standing under a fig tree known as the ‘healing tree’ by locals who believe it brings good fortune and health. ‘Two female priests who practice a mix of Christianity and tribal custom chose new names for her and the unborn child.