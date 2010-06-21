WTF?? Whitney’s Daughter Smoking & Looking Cracked Out

There is definitely something going on in Whitney’s household…First off, Whitney has been photographed looking like she’s with child, and now her teenage daughter Bobbi Kristina, has recently seen smoking cigarettes and looking super-skinny!!!Here’s what Bobbi used to look like:

And this is what she looks like now, courtesy of bossip.com:

I’m thinking Whitney needs to keep an eye on her daughter!!!

