AUDIO: Shaunie To Matt Barnes, “No One Knew Your Name Before My Show”

Shaunie O’Neal called into “The Morning After With Angela Yee” radio show this morning to promote the “Basketball Wives” reunion, which airs this Sunday, June 20!

Shaunie kept it real as usual and talked about everything!

Check out these highlights!

PART I.

At the 1:15 mark: Shaunie discusses Shaq trying to put a stop to her show.

At the 2:55 mark: Shaunie confesses that she would’ve like to have handled Shaq mistresses a different way, rather than on the show.

“[It would’ve been] therapeutic a little bit more if I could’ve put my hands on her.”

At the 4:25 mark: Shaunie admits she tried to get Gloria kicked off the show!

PART II.

At the 1:00 mark: Shaunie talks the official status of her and her “man” Marlon Yates.

At the 1:50 mark: Shaunie discusses Matt Barnes’ beef with her (P.S. She could care less)

At the 4:15 mark: Shaunie disputes rumors that she cheated on her husband.

“I think he got his little 5 minutes of shine just being part of the show to be honest. From what I hear most people didn’t know his name before the show.”

At the 5:25 mark: Shaunie talks about her new show “Football Wives.” She also admits that way more wives are willing to be on it. Uh-oh.

Also, the upcoming second season will include hour-long shows instead of a half-hour and there will be 12 episodes instead of 8.

