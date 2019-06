Check out the trailer for “Love Chronicles” starring Vivica Fox, Mike Epps, Elise Neal and Ving Rhames. It’s the follow up to the first ‘Love Chronicles’ installment, which stars Terrence Howard, Robin Givens and LisaRaye.

