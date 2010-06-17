WTF? The-Dream Says He & Wife Christina “Are Cool”

The-Dream is attempting to put a stop to the rumors surrounding his marriage to Christina Milian. Word is that the two of them are on their way to divorcing. And for a while, we believed it. After all, they haven’t been seen out together since the birth of their baby daughter Violet.

Here’s what the singer/producer told Parlour magazine:

“The rumors are not true and it really boils my blood. Christina and I are cool. People keep asking, ‘Why haven’t we seen you guys out together?’ I’m working, that’s why you haven’t seen us. She’s at work too in Los Angeles. The women in the pictures are actually legitimate friends of mine. The photo with me in the car and another woman… she’s a good friend who’s at my house all the time. It’s sad, because [the blogs] have humiliated her. She feels bad, I feel bad and you don’t know what that [judgment] does to that person. “

They’re cool?

