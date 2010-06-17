NEW MUSIC: Jeremih & Ludacris' "iLike"

Ludacris slunk out of his sex room long enough to record an erotic jam with Jeremih, otherwise known as the “Birthday Sex” dude.

Their musical offering, the mellow track “iLike,” comes complete with champagne cork beats and some lyrics full of innuendo.

“Won’t you let your hair down, let me take a picture. Tell me where your booty at, this is my description, girl…. we go from six to nine on the clock.”

