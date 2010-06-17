Tiki Barber Tries To Lowball Wife In Divorce Court

Former NY Giant’s running back Tiki Barber is one cheap bastard!!! Tiki and his soon to be ex-wife and mother of his children made their first divorce court appearance this week.

“Tiki is being cheap and not offering her anything near the sum she needs for her and their (four) children,” a source close to Ginny Barber told The Post.

Tiki Barber and his wife chatted amiably on a bench outside the New York City courtroom before the hearing Wednesday, and Ginny Barber — who gave birth to their twins about three weeks ago — was dressed to the nines in a black dress and high-heeled white sandals.

“Nothing was agreed in court. They are still arguing over money,” the source said, adding that Ginny was “furious” about how warmly her runaway husband treated her when he saw reporters and photographers nearby.

READ THE REST OF THIS STORY HERE

Tiki Barber Hit With Divorce Papers

Tiki Barber Banned From Delivery Room Where Wife Delivered Twins