RUMOR: Ray J Is Dating Flo Rida's Jumpoff! Is This Payback?

Remember that story I told you guys about where Brandy broke up with Flo Rida because he was fooling around with this video chick? Well I just learned that Brandy’s brother Ray J is now dating the same chick, LeAnn Amos.

The two were recently spotted at a party thisclose!!! Maybe Ray is trying to get back at Flo for hurting his sister!!!

