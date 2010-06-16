CLOSE
Is This Kim Kardashian's New Man?

I’m hearing that Kim Kardashian has a new man who is also a football player and his name is Miles Austin. Here’s what I found out:

The 29 year old reality show beauty has swapped the New Orleans running back for Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Miles Austin, sources say.

“It’s not just a revenge relationship. Kim’s really fallen for Miles, and the feeling is mutual.

He’s alright,  but he’s no Reggie!!!!

dating , Kim Kardashian , sports

