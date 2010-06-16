Did You Know That Dark Skin Is More Susceptible To Vitamin D Deficiency?

I was just reading an article about how Vitamin D is really important for your general health, especially for African Americans, but most people are lacking it in some way. Sunlight is the best way to get Vitamin D, but with people spending less time outdoors than they have in the past, it’s not shocking that people need to step up their game and get more Vitamin D into their system. Why’s Vitamin D so important and what does it do for your body?

The benefits of having lots of Vitamin D in your blood are: bone health, fighting multiple diseases, and lots of protection against heart attacks and strokes, as well as other things like immune system health.

Some symptoms of not having enough Vitamin D are: chronic pain, fatigue, depression, and osteoporosis, just to name a few.

The newest recommendation for Vitamin D consumption is 1,000 to 2,000 units daily, which is 5 to 10 times higher than previous recommendations due to the low ramifications being severe for not being sufficient. This is a health risk that should definitely have more focus in the news media, as it’s important to keep your immune system up to par and stay healthy, especially in the Summer heat!

