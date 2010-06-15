Gabrielle Union Lands A Job!

FROM VARIETY: Gabrielle Union has joined the cast of Lifetime’s “Army Wives” spin-off.

The spin-off centers on the character of Pamela, played by Brigid Brannagh, a former police officer whose divorces from her husband, a Delta Force soldier, and is now back in her old job as an Atlanta cop.

Gabby will play her partner, Detective Gina Holt.

The show is one of several Lifetime development projects based in the South.

Union hasn’t had much luck on the small screen front, having appeared most recently in two short-lived series, “FlashForward” and “Life.” SOURCE

