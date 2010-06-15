RUMOR: Did Angela Bassett & Her Husband Split Up?

It seems that one of my favorite actress Angela Bassett and her husband actor Courtney Vance are having some trouble in their marriage.

For the last two months, Angela has been showing up to events by herself and that got people whispering. And last night, Angela attended an event at the Apollo theatre by all by her lonesome – and WITHOUT her wedding ring. That is usually a sign that something is not right!!!

Take a look at Angela below:

Take a look at Angela at the LA Dreamgirls Premiere