Prince To Receive BET Lifetime Achievement Award

Prince has been named this year’s BET Lifetime Achievement Award recipient!

The 51 year old superstar joins the likes of Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, James Brown, and Al Green in being honored by the BET Awards, which will celebrate its 10th year in Los Angeles on June 27.

BET says the Prince tribute will stand out. Stephen G. Hill, president of programming, music and specials for the network, said BET will celebrate the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s “unique style.” “Prince is dynamic. Prince is genius. Prince is music,” Hill said of the performer, who has 10 platinum albums and 30 Top 40 singles to his name.

The BET show will be hosted by Queen Latifah and include performances by Kanye West.

