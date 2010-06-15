Brandy Wants To Keep Her Daughter Out Of The Limelight

Singer and reality TV star Brandy recently did an interview with PARADE, and revealed why her daughter hasn’t made an appearance on her new reality show.

That’s strictly because her father and I felt it was best for her to have as much of a normal life as possible. Of course, you’ve seen her on one episode on ‘For the Love of Ray J,’ but it wasn’t every day. You didn’t see her going to school, me combing her hair, or any aspect of our private, intimate moments, which sort of sucks because our relationship is so beautiful. I love being a mom and I’m raising her in a different way than how I was raised. Some things that my mom did with me, I do with my daughter — it’s just a different dynamic. I would love for people to see how I’m doing it because I think I could be a good example of a young, single mom.”