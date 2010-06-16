The Best Brazilian Wax Ever!

Friday I had the best wax ever! What would make one brag about a waxing? Well, there is a lot to consider; does it hurt or burn, the cleanliness of the place and of course how much time it takes. Walking into UniK I’d have to say I didn’t really know what to expect and it looked more like a doctor’s office at a spa. Ten rooms line the long hall and then there is the vault. You heard me say a vault!

The word is that the wax is what makes UniK so special. My technician, Tabi was wonderful and waxed a perfect Brazilian, underarm and eyebrow with no pain, all for under $50. The brain behind the chain of 23 UniK Wax Centers is Noemi Grupenmager. In 1993 Noemi opened her first location in South Beach and its now a growing franchise. I hear there is quite a cult following (you know that means celebrity) due to the signature green wax made out of South American pine sap, bees wax and aloe vera.

This special blend of wax is never warmer than your own skin temperature, and will not pull or harm skin. Freshly prepared on site daily, means that every client gets their own fresh pot and the excess is disposed after each service. I guess I understand now why the formula is in a vault. Look for the two newest locations coming to Tampa Bay and NY’s Flatiron district sometime this year. Best bargain by far, based on the crowd in the waiting room you might want to book an appointment even though they take walk ins. UniK is in a city near you. Happy Waxing!

Keratin Straightening Will Change Your Hair & Your Life!

The Perks Of Eyebrow Threading