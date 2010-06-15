CLOSE
Kandi Asks Why Site Calls Her "SURPRISINGLY" Beautiful??

HelloBeautiful is very excited to have songwriter, singer, and “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kandi Burruss as our new celebrity blogger. Kandi will be video blogging for us on a weekly basis and in her second video, Kandi finds herself browsing MediaTakeOut.com and wonders: “Why I gotta be surprisingly beautiful??”

Take a look at Kandi’s second video blog from Kandi Presents: “The Bitter & The Sweet:”

