YOGA FLAVA VIDEO: Enjoy This Guided Meditation To Bliss

Meditation is a mental discipline by which one attempts to get beyond the conditioned, “thinking” mind into a deeper state of relaxation or awareness. There are many different meditation methods.

At the core of meditation is the goal to focus and eventually quiet your mind. As you progress, you will find that you can meditate anywhere and at any time, accessing an inner calm no matter what’s going on around you. But first, you have to learn to tame your mind.

Make time to meditate. Set aside enough time in your daily routine for meditating. The effects of meditation are most noticeable when you do it regularly and consistently rather than sporadically.

Here’s a taste of this week’s Yoga Flava TV Snack, “Guided Meditation”, and check in weekly for new episodes on Elev8:

Like this video? Please leave a comment below and let me know if it worked for you. Also, let me know what else you would like to know about yoga and spirituality.

Sending positive vibes – – – Robin

In the New York tri-state are? Then join us for:

Robin Downes’ Yoga Flava Spring Series Sessions

Monday Nights – 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Spring it On – Get Your Body Ready For Summer!

Location: The New Seminary Center For Interfaith Studies, 2672 Bway @ 102nd St. 2nd floor, NYC 10025

For Reservations and Information:

E-Mail: robin@yogaflava.com

www.YogaFlava.com

Put Your Back In It: Yoga & Sexual Union

http://cdn.hellobeautiful.com/external/js/gallery/188121//

Inhale “Ahh” To Calm Nerves

VIDEO: Try Releasing Stiffness With A Strap