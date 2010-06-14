Nicki Minaj Sued Over Borrowed Lamborghini

FROM TMZ: Rapper Nicki Minaj banged up a rented Lambo to the tune of nearly $12,000, according to a lawsuit filed by the rental car company.

The plaintiff, Hollywood Exotic Car Rental, claims Minaj agreed to rent a 2008 Lamborghini Murcielago — at the rate of $1,750 a day — to shoot her “Massive Attack” music video.

But according to the suit — filed today in L.A. County Superior Court — the exotic car was driven “off-road” and damaged “in the approximate amount of $11,589.41.” Plus, they allege, Minaj didn’t pay three days rent on the car — that’s another $5,250.

The rental company is suing for unpaid rental charges, property damage, and punitive damage. SOURCE

