Swizz Thinks We Believe He & Alicia "Will Make A Great Family"

Alicia Keys is a proud mom-to-be, and in a recent interview in the UK’s Mirror, she expresses the joys of being pregnant by Swizz Beatz.

Swizz Beatz is equally happy to be making a family with girlfriend Alicia Keys.

Here’s what the “new” couple had say about being parents:

Alicia Keys: “I can’t wait to become a mom. No question. It’s the most beautiful gift in the world. Truly a gift from God. I have an amazing mother – she is a best friend to me. And I would like to be the same to my child.” Swizz Beatz: “Everyone says we’ll make a great family.”

