Angela Simmons & Rob Kardashian Go Public

These two have been keeping quiet about their relationship for some time now.

And if they’re still trying to remain private, then Angela should probably stop tweeting.

This past weekend, she Twitpic’d a photo of her and Rob Kardashian at the Jersey Shore, captioned with a simple message…

She then tweeted this to her friend:

Put these two families together and you’ve got a modern day Brady Bunch.

