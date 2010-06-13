GALLERY: 9 Must-Have Wooden Accessories

I don’t know about you but the warm weather and sunny days has me dreaming of an island vacation! For those of us, like me, who can’t get away just yet, why not celebrate the bohemian breezes with some fab wooden accessories? Wood in accessories are super hot this summer because of the free-spirited, hippie-chic vibe it invokes. Got a beach wedding to attend? Grab a hot little wooden clutch! Want to accentuate your legs for a hot date tonight? Slip into a pair of sexy wooden heels for that perfect no-fuss look. Wood provides so much versatility while still feeling easy & breezy, just like you!

Check out the hottest wooden finds here:

1. Diane von Furstenberg OPAL Heels: $295

2. Jessica Simpson Katee Heels in Desert Sand: $89.99

3. Pinko Brown Wood & Metal Link Necklace: $65.95

4. Ruche’s Ebony Wood Bead Necklace: $24.99

5. Patricia von Musulin’s Beaded Malachite Necklace With Wooden Clasp: $2,000

6. French Connection Coastal Clutch: $98

7. Calypso’s Opal Clutch: $95

8. ASOS Wooden Spike Earrings: $8.45

9. Kenneth Jay Lane at Bergdorf-Goodman Wooden Drop Earrings: $45

Chic Weekend Essentials For Under $50

GALLERY: 7 Summertime-Ready Jelly Sandals