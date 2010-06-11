Another Day, Another Dad: Dennis Rodman Sued Over Child Support

It’s a bad year to be a baby daddy.

Need proof? Click the links below:

Mashonda Is Suing Swizz For Being A Deadbeat Dad

Nas Can’t Afford To Pay Kelis $10,000 Month

Tiki Barber Banned From Delivery Room Where Wife Delivered Twins

Now, Dennis Rodman’s estranged wife Michelle is on a rampage over child support she claims her cross-dressing hubby never paid.

According to docs filed in Orange County Superior Court, Dennis owes a whopping $305,244.67 in child support for his two kids.

The former basketball star was last ordered to pay his wife $50,000 a month — plus an extra $1,083 in spousal support — but Michelle claims he’s way behind.

Dennis’ lawyer tells TMZ, Rodman has already made several child support payments “and we intend on clearing up any discrepancy in that regard.”

TRAILER: VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab 3″ Cast Announced!