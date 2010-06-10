3 Reasons To Have Safe Sex

FROM SHINE.COM:

Women, are you paying attention to how many women there are that are single with kids? Men are paying attention. In fact, we are paying so much attention to it that we got together and created a list for you “The Top 9 Reasons to Have Safe Sex.”

Do not have unprotected sex…

9. If neither of you have health care

If you don’t have health care, how could you possibly know how much it cost to have a baby? Double up on him

How Many “Fish In The Sea” Does Your Body Attract?

8. If he is not concerned about your HIV or STD status

If he is not afraid of what you have, let’s assume that he’s already got it.

7. If you wouldn’t want him as your daddy

If you’ve assessed him and he doesn’t possess the qualities you would want as your father, why would you risk making him a father for your kid(s)?

