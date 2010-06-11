PREVIEW: Kelis' "4th Of July" Music Video

FROM RAP-UP: As you can see from the photos below, Kelis gets wet in the video for her explosive new single “4th of July (Fireworks),” produced by DJ Ammo. The clip, which was shot in the desert just outside of Los Angeles, was co-directed by Kelis, Rankin, and Nicole Ehrlich, and premieres June 16 on VEVO.

Watch it here:

The fashionista will perform the song for the first time on U.S. television on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” on June 18, before her album Flesh Tone drops stateside on July 6. SOURCE

So, this is why Kelis went “whitewashed” on us? PHOTO: Kelis Lightens Her Skin For New Photo Shoot

PHOTOS: Artwork From Inside Kelis’ “Flesh Tone” CD

EPIC FAIL: Nas Tries To Cover Up His Tattoo Of Kelis