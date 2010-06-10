Unemployment Drops For Black Women By 10%

It’s our time to shine this month with the release of the official unemployment data of May, which suggest that black women made the biggest improvements in unemployment.

Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows a 10 per cent decrease in unemployment for black women from 13.7 per in April to 12.4 in May.

As a demographic, black women were the highest achievers this month.

Unemployment for white women remained steady at 7.4 per cent. However the gap between women from both racial groups remains alarmingly high at around 65 per cent.

But in the meantime, what factors in modern America do you attribute to the difficulties facing black women in the employment market?

But in the meantime, what factors in modern America do you attribute to the difficulties facing black women in the employment market?