WTF Happened To Whitney Houston?

Whitney Houston’s recent weight gain while on tour has sprouted up rumors that the star may be pregnant. Ms. Houston was spotted on tour looking heavier than her normal skinny build.

Take a look:

Could she be pregnant? Remember, she also could be clean and sober which could have caused the weight gain. In case you forgot how slim Whitney used to look here’s some pics for ya:

Here’s a video of her latest performance for you too:

