Watch Out! International Starlettes of R&B Are On The Rise

In the land of the free and the home of R&B, it can be easy to overlook the contribution of international artists to the music scene that we call home. Women from across the pond, down under and from all over the seven seas are topping their local charts and delivering R&B to new audiences.

But what could this mean to you and your music collection? We profile some of the rising female stars of the international music scene, showcasing what the world of R&B has to offer you.

Jessica Mauboy

As the runner-up of Australian Idol in 2006, Jessica Mauboy was never expected to leave any mark on her country’s small music industry. After some brief public exposure as a member of the all-girl group Young Divas, Mauboy skyrocketed to the top of Australia’s ARIA Charts with her track ‘Burn’.

In her last bout with the music world Mauboy teamed up with Flo Rida to produce ‘Running Back’ and last year supported Beyoncé during the Australia leg of her ‘I Am….’ Tour.

Check out Jessica Mauboy’s latest high achiever, ‘Burn’.

Alexandra Burke

In 2009 Alexandra Burke cemented the trend establish by her X-Factor predecessor, Leona Lewis, by blitzing the UK urban and mainstream music charts.

Her first single, ‘Hallelujah’, granted Burke European acclaim by breaking the record for highest single sales in one day. Her current album ‘Overcome’ is expected to be released in the US in the near future.

Burke’s only real contact with America so far has been when Rihanna banned her then-boyfriend Chris Brown from seeing Burke, after she revealed she had a crush on Brown.

Check out Alexandra Burke’s latest follow-up single ‘All Night Long ft. Pitbull’, and get yourself ahead of the rest:

Estelle

Little is known about Estelle in America aside from her Grammy Award winning collaboration with Kanye West, ironically titled ‘American Boy’.

In the UK and Europe, Estelle is a rampant megastar. Since 2008 she has taken home accolades from the UK Hip-Hop Awards, World Music Awards, and the UMA Awards, as well as continuing to collaborate with artists from both R&B and dance genres.

Her latest album, ‘All Of Me’, has just been released in the UK. It features some interesting dance and Hip-Hop combination including this one, ‘Freak’:

Keida: The next Rihanna?

Jamaican-born Keida kicked off her music career last year, producing the track ‘Jamaican Boy’. This year she catapulted to fame in her home country with the release of that track.

Watch out for Keida in coming months to see if this beautiful starlet can match the rise-and-rise of another Caribbean girl whose reggae influences took her to international stardom, Rihanna.

