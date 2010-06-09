Gary Coleman: The Controversy Continues Even In Death

The world lost child star Gary Coleman on May 28, 2010 when he died of a brain hemorrhage, the result of a fall in his Salt Lake City, Utah home just a few days before. Gary Coleman’s live-in companion and ex wife Shannon, who was at home during the incident, and who called 911 for help was also the person responsible for turning off Gary Coleman’s life support system as he lay helpless in a coma. What really happened during the death of Gary Coleman? The whole ordeal of his passing leaves a lot of uncomfortable and unanswered questions. Was there deception around the death of Gary Coleman? What do the planets reveal? Gary Coleman, born, February 8, 1968 was an independent Aquarius with a sharp disposition as indicated by his Moon in the ‘communicative’ sign of Gemini. Gary’s quick wit landed him a star role on the TV show ‘Different Strokes,’ as a child and kept him in the public’s eye up until the time of his death at the age of 42. Gary’s life was full of controversies, starting with the accusations he waged against his adoptive parents claiming that they stole the money he made as a child star, to the controversies which continued to follow him as he desperately tried to make a living doing various odds and ends jobs.

Gary had a very sensitive spirit as indicated by his Mercury, (the planet of thinking) in the sensitive sign of Pisces. But his health was always an issue from the very beginning of his life, and in his cosmic profile, Gary’s Sun; (the indicator of health and vitality) was extremely weakened by a debilitating connection with Neptune, the planet of delusions. Health Astrologers suggest that harsh connections, between the Sun and the planet Neptune can lead to disruptions in the eliminating of toxins from the body which can lead to kidney failure, and that is exactly what Gary mainly suffered from, kidney failure and had to have dialysis. But Gary’s weakened health conduction had nothing to do with his enormous spirit. Gary was a fighter and was often in the news taking a stand on someone who was trying to treat him unfairly.

Gary Coleman Dies At Age 42

The question is,’ was there deception or some type of unfair treatment given to Gary Coleman him which may have contributed to his death? And, based on the surrounding cosmic energies present around the time of his death, (the planet Neptune, which is also the planet of ‘hidden things’) there are strong planetary indications that something is being hidden and kept out of the public’s eye. Not to mention the fact that Shannon his ex wife, who clearly states on the 911 call that she can’t be bothered as Gary lay in a pool of his own blood, because she couldn’t ‘take the blood,’ to photos being taken by Shannon as Gary is seconds away from death in the hospital and sold to tabloids for money, rise a lot of questions, and unless an investigation is done in the circumstances of this death, Gary Coleman would have died the way he was born, without much human support and very little compassion. If his adoptive parents really would like to right a wrong, they should call for a full scale investigation and allow Gary to finally get the fair treatment he has always longed for.

AUDIO: Coleman’s Ex Yelled At Him As He Bled