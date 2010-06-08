CLOSE
VIDEO: Amber Says She’s Still Dating Kanye

We have not seen Amber Rose & Kanye together in a minute…I recently told you about the rumor that the couple had broken up, but Amber Rose  put a stop those rumors the other night. Amber was recently spotted having dinner with her girl Dez and Mario (who are a couple) at Katsuya in Hollywood. When asked if she and Kanye had broken up, Amber said they’re still dating and are quite happy, and we should stop listening to the media.Take a look:

