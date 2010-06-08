VIDEO: Try Releasing Stiffness With A Strap

Looking for a new solution to release tension stiffness in your neck and shoulder? Try this neck and shoulder release with a strap.

Hold a strap in your left hand and lift your elbow, dropping your hand and the strap behind your back. Reach back with your right hand, gripping the free end of the strap from below. Keep your spine tall and breath deeply, inching your hands along the strap and closer together. Relax into the pose for 30 to 60 seconds, trying to decrease the length of the strap between your hands with each exhale. When you are ready, gently release the strap and unfold your legs. Repeat, alternating your arm and leg positions. With time, you should be able to clasp your fingers without help from the strap.

Here’s a taste of this week’s Yoga Flava TV Snack, “Shoulder Release With Strap”, and check in weekly for new episodes on Elev8:

Like this video and pictures in the gallery? Please leave a comment below and let me know if it worked for you. Also, let me know what else you would like to know about yoga and spirituality.

Sending positive vibes – – – Robin

In the New York tri-state are? Then join us for:

Robin Downes’ Yoga Flava Spring Series Sessions

Monday Nights – 6:30pm – 8:00pm

Spring it On – Get Your Body Ready For Summer!

Location: The New Seminary Center For Interfaith Studies, 2672 Bway @ 102nd St. 2nd floor, NYC 10025

For Reservations and Information:

E-Mail: robin@yogaflava.com

www.YogaFlava.com

Sensual Shoulder Moves To Melt Winter Tension

Put Your Back In It: Yoga & Sexual Union

How To Stretch Out Your Man’s Hamstrings