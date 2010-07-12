GALLERY: 19 Summer Heels & Wedges For Under $100

FROM GLAMOUR: It may be hot out, but that doesn’t mean flip-flops are OK for every occasion. Summer-ify your shoe collection with these versatile sandals, heels, and warm-weather wedges.

TRY THESE 4 STYLES:

BUCKLE DETAILS on shoes serve as an updated (and slightly more sophisticated) spin on last season’s gladiator heels.

SAFARI-INSPIRED styles can be added to your wardrobe with minimal fuss and worn with your favorite jeans or denim mini.

BLACK WEDGES are sturdy wardrobe staples that will be comfy for hours on end and add a bit of cool-girl edge to your outfit.

NUDE shoes lengthen your legs. The trick is to find your own perfect skin-tone-matching pair. SOURCE

