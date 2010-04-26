TRAILER: Idris Elba Is A “Legacy”

2010 is the year of Idris Elba.

His latest film, “The Losers,” raked in about $9.6 million this weekend.

“Takers,” starring Elba alongside T.I., Chris Brown, and Michael Ealy is to be released this coming August.

And “Legacy” has become an indie favorite, as it is an official selection of both the Tribeca Film Festival and Glasgow Film Festival.

In it, Elba plays Black Ops operative Malcolm Gray who returns home after a botched mission in Eastern Europe. Holed up in a Brooklyn motel room, he is torn between retribution and personal salvation as he mentally unravels. When the walls close in, his story may be all he can leave behind.

Hmm, looks a little Will Smith in “I Am Legend”-ish, but we’ll check it out anyway!

See the trailer below: