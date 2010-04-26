FIRST LOOK: Usher Covers 944 Mag’s “Atlanta” Edition

Usher covers the latest issue of 944’s Atlanta edition. The 31-year-old singer discusses his new No. 1 album, Raymond v. Raymond, and claims “Papers” was recorded when he and Tameka we’re still happily married.

“People just assume that Raymond v. Raymond means Usher versus his ex-wife, but it is a personal evaluation. We are our own worst enemy, and we are our greatest supporter at the same time,” he says. “Consider me naive, but I didn’t think that people would think [it was about my relationship], because I was not divorced when I came up with the name.”