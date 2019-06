If you watched ‘Basketball Wives’ last night, you saw the ladies going to Cincinnati Bengals’ Ocho Cinco’s Superbowl party, where they started complaining about there not being any ‘notables’ there and declared it ‘not a good look’ before bolting. Well, OchoCinco took exception to their comments and went in on the ladies on Twitter last night.

Then Evelyn went in:

C’mon Chad, stop acting like a b***h!!!!

Will you apply for a spot on OchoCinco’s new dating show?