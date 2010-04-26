PHOTO: What “Couple” Is Sporting Matching Tats?

It’s Rihanna and her best friend/personal assistant Melissa!

Their relationship has been the subject of rumors for quite some time now.

It was sparked by their physical “closeness,” as well as the fact that they both have each other’s birthdays tattooed on them. Rihanna has “4.11.1986” spelled out in roman numerals on her shoulder.

And now, those rumors are likely to come back full circle now that bloggers have noticed that Melissa’s new tattoo is exactly like Rihanna’s.

Last year, Rihanna got the words “never a failure always a lesson” on her chest. See it here: Rihanna’s New Tattoo: “Lesson Learned”!

What a coincidence: Melissa has the same phrase on her arm now.