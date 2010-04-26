Alicia & Swizz Give “Mom” Cadillac For B’day

Bennett started blogging about decor when she moved into her new place. Everything hot and haute in the home is her specialty. Not stopping at just her home, Bennett's decorative prowess manifested itself in fashion too. She teaches readers how to freshen up their wardrobes with the season's "must have" items. If you're ever clueless on what to wear or how to enhance your home, Bennett's got you covered.

Alicia Keys and her man Swizz Beatz surprised Alicia’s mom with a brand new Cadillac for her birthday.

According to the NY Daily News, Alicia threw a bash for her mother at Hudson Terrace this past weekend in New York.

While staff at the bash brought out 12 bottles of Vision adorned with sparklers for the b-day girl, Keys’ man got on the mic to sing a special rendition of “Happy Birthday,” while DJ Cassidy accompanied him on the turntables. Later, he and Keys led Teresa outside, where a brand new black Cadillac was waiting on the corner. “It was really very sweet,” says one partygoer. “They very much seemed like a family.”

So we’re guessing that Mom’s is okay with their relationship.

