Alicia & Swizz Give “Mom” Cadillac For B’day

Alicia Keys and her man Swizz Beatz surprised Alicia’s mom with a brand new Cadillac for her birthday.
According to the NY Daily News, Alicia threw a bash for her mother at Hudson Terrace this past weekend in New York.
While staff at the bash brought out 12 bottles of Vision adorned with sparklers for the b-day girl, Keys’ man got on the mic to sing a special rendition of “Happy Birthday,” while DJ Cassidy accompanied him on the turntables.
Later, he and Keys led Teresa outside, where a brand new black Cadillac was waiting on the corner. “It was really very sweet,” says one partygoer. “They very much seemed like a family.”
So we’re guessing that Mom’s is okay with their relationship.
