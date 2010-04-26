Rihanna Readies Video For “Te Amo”

Rihanna is rumored to shoot a music video for “Te Amo” next week in Paris, France. Several radio stations from European countries are starting to play the song. Just like “Hard” was released only in the US, the same might happen to “Rockstar 101,″ while “Te Amo” will be released in the rest of the world. Hopefully, Rihanna’s label is going to release an official statement soon. SOURCE

If you haven’t heard it yet, the lyrics to “Te Amo” imply some girl-on-girl action. And we all know Rihanna will do just about anything to get us talking, so we can only imagine what type of antics she’ll use in her video this time around.